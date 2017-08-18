LEAGOO: The 1st smartphone company that becomes official partner of Tottenham Hotspur

On August 17, UK time, LEAGOO will join hands with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, hold a press conference in London and announce the formal agreement on a 5-year global strategic partnership between the two parties. The cooperation period will start on July 2017 and last until July 2022. On the sponsors’ list of Premier League, Chinese enterprises added one more.

In recent years, the marriage between sports and tech brands are not uncommon. Companies like VIVO and FIFA World Cup, OPPO and FCB, Huawei and Messi, etc. While LEAGOO and Tottenham Hotspur all come to the fore in their respective field. This cooperation aims at promoting the relationship between LEAGOO consumers and Tottenham Hotspur fans and enhancing LEAGOO’s global brand image through a series of interactive marketing activities to smoothly carry out global expansion plan.

As the exclusive official partner of Tottenham Hotspur F.C. in mobile phone industry, LEAGOO will launch a strategic marketing and advertising campaign across the globe in alliance with the Tottenham Hotspur in the coming five years. The company not only releases Tottenham customized LEAGOO T5 to celebrate this cooperation. Various figures of Tottenham footballers will have the chance to appear progressively in LEAGOO’s market. The cockerel badge, which witnesses Tottenham Hotspur more than a hundred years history, will come on the global market of LEAGOO in various ways.

LEAGOO brand has been marching all the way to expand the overseas market since it was established in 2014. In addition, LEAGOO doesn’t stop at the achievements it has reached. On the contrary, it constantly enhances the R&D department and perfects the managing concept to serve more LEAGOO phone users. This win-win cooperation with Tottenham will become a major milestone event for the Chinese manufacturer. A dedicated page has been created for the new cooperation and you can see it here.

Don’t forget that a snap deal campaign is already running for the LEAGOO T5 where you have the chance to get $70 off the official price. You can find it on Gearbest.

