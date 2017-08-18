MGCOOL Explorer 2C official introduction video released

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

MGCOOL has released an introductory video of the newly launched MGCOOL Explorer 2C action camera. The main highlight of MGCOOL Explorer 2C is the integration of a 2″ touch display, which helps you manage the functions easily and efficiently. The video begins with the usage of the display alongside Wi-Fi connectivity.

MGCOOL has incorporated advanced 7 glass HD lens coupled with 170-degree wide angle view sensor. The camera provides support for capturing time-lapse and slow-motion videos including lightpainting. The video demonstrates the use of these features visually with supported snap shots.

If you watch the video, you will learn how the gyro stabilization included with MGCOOL Explorer 2C works in real world. The company works hard to showcase the benefits of the features included with the camera with images and videos. The product package also includes a waterproof case, which can resist under water up to 30m.

Spec-wise, the MGCOOL Explorer 2C features Novatek NT96660 processor, Sony IMX078 sensor with the ability to capture 4K images at 24fps. You can also capture 2K videos at 30fps including the ability to capture FHD videos at 60fps and 30fps.

Talking about the images, the Explorer 2C is capable of snapping images up to 20M starting from 3M.

With support for H.264, the MGCOOL Explorer 2C is capable of delivering 60 minutes of 4K video shooing via the integrated 1050mAh battery. To work with the camera, you need to insert a microSD card with support up to 64GB. It is also possible to pause recording with the Explorer 2C.

As you can see from the official introduction video, the MGCOOL Explorer 2C is capable of performing advanced tasks quickly with improved accuracy. The camera is currently available for pre-order on Banggood at a discount of 15%. Hence, you can purchase the camera for $99.99 instead of the retail price of $111.18 with plenty of features. Take advantage of the launch offer and grab the camera.

What do you think about the video? Let us know in the comments below.

