New HiSilicon Kirin 970 Processor to Power Huawei Mate 10, Specs Leak

The official launch of the Huawei Mate 10 is still quite a way’s away, with the company planning to unveil it on October 16, 2017, in Munich, Germany. But today, Huawei has announced that the new device will feature the company’s new HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor.

Additionally, a new leak of the Kirin 970’s specifications has given us a glimpse of what the new processor packs. According to the leak, here are the specifications of the Huawei’s new HiSilicon Kirin 970:

8-core (4x Cortex A73 and 4x Cortex A53) configuration

Clock speed of up to 2.8 GHz

64-bit architecture

10nm manufacturing process

LPDDR4 RAM at 1866mHz

Dual SIM LTE

Huawei has also revealed that the Mate 10 will feature a humongous 6.1-inch display and will have four key areas of improvement over its predecessor, which include excellent battery life, eliminating software lag, optimizing 4G and getting ready for 5G, and great photographs.

The Huawei Mate 10 will be launching almost a month after the iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 8, and LG V30, so saying that it will be playing catch-up is an understatement. Hopefully, Huawei has something up its sleeve to make the Mate 10 stand out.

