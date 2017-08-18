Oukitel K3 uses dual 16MP Cameras with Samsung IC for excellent shooting experience (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Recently, Oukitel released a unique smartphone, OUKITEL K3, which is marketed as the smartphone designed for the successful businessman. It satisfies all the needs for a businessman with its good cameras, large battery, and powerful performance.

When you are in a meeting and want to capture the content on the large screen, it is essential to own a smartphone which allows you to shoot the distant scene in low light condition. K3 is such a smartphone. Below, you can watch more detailed information about its camera specs and a shooting demonstration.

Oukitel K3 sports a 16MP/2MP camera combo for both the front and rear camera, together with sophisticated image processing algorithms, allowing you to enjoy near-SLR experience for both rear camera shooting and selfies.

To achieve that, the K3 adopts Samsung S5K3L8 IC for the two 16MP cameras and the aperture for both is f2.2. Currently, the company is still optimizing the camera software so it can perform at its full potential when the final device is released.

The first global presale is planned for early September, exclusively from one of Oukitel’s reseller, Banggood. For the first batch of orders, The two companies will work together to offer a surprise-price to all buyers.

