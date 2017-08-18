Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Dummy Photos Leak

There’s less than a week left until Samsung officially unveils the Galaxy Note 8 and today pictures of a dummy unit of the upcoming device have been leaked online via Chinese social media site Weibo.

The dummy unit in the leaked photos is close to what previous leaks of the Galaxy Note 8 have shown and while it’s not the actual device, it gives us a very good glimpse of what the real thing will look like once it’s released.

As seen in the photos, the Galaxy Note 8 features a similar albeit more blocky design than the Galaxy S8. And like the Galaxy S8, the Galaxy Note 8 will also feature a physical Bixby button as well as a 18.5:9 aspect ratio display, although the display on the Galaxy Note 8 will be larger at 6.3-inches.

The photos also show the rear of the device which houses its dual rear camera system of the Galaxy Note 8, which sits beside a dual LED flash, heart rate monitor, and fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy Note 8 is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or an Exynos 8895 processor, at least 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

As previously mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be revealed next Wednesday on August 23, 2017, and will release sometime in late September.

