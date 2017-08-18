UMIDIGI S2/S2 Pro demonstrate the art of Full-Screen, NFC in the plan! (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The recently unveiled UMIDIGI S2/S2 Pro is surely one of the most eye-catching and intriguing smartphones in 2017. In the newly released official video, UMIDIGI brings out more stunning looks of the full-screen beauty.

The full-screen UMIDIGI S2/S2 Pro enjoys a massive 5.99″ edge-to-edge display with enormous 18:9 aspect ratio is taking up almost 90% of the front surface, and the display quality is set to be 1080×2160 pixel FHD+, offering an unprecedented visual experience.

Don’t forget the fact that, this is the world’s first 2-day lasting full-screen smartphone thanks to the 5100mAh battery and power efficient software optimization. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory storage allow for flawless multitasking and huge storage while the full-metal unibody gives extra toughness to the phone. And the NFC, a feature that a lot of users are expecting for their new phones is believed to be present as well!

UMIDIGI S2/S2 Pro and the breathtakingly beautiful Mercury Silver edition are now listed on UMIDIGI’s official website, check for more details there where you can join the giveaway contest to win one for free.

