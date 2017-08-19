OnePlus Shows Off OnePlus 5 Video Stabilization in New Video

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OnePlus recently released an update for its OxygenOS that is said to have added electronic image stabilization to the OnePlus 5’s camera. And to show off the new feature, the company has released a new video showcasing how much video recording has improved because of the update.

Take a look at our before and after 4K EIS update video. Even the liveliest of puppies can now be filmed with glorious stability! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/FS9MK9M6nq — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) August 16, 2017

While many were disappointed that the OnePlus 5 did not come with the feature, or the much-preferred Optical Image Stabilization, at launch. OnePlus was quick to release the update to remedy the situation, although it would have been preferable if the device came with OIS.

On the bright side, the electronic image stabilization looks to have greatly improved the video recording capability of the OnePlus 5 and many users will definitely be satisfied with the update.

RELATED: OnePlus 5 Soft Gold Limited Edition Now Official

The OnePlus 5 was originally announced back in June and was released soon after. It features a dual rear camera system consisting of a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. It also comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, either 6GB of 8GB of RAM, and a 3300mAh battery.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: