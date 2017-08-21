Blackview BV4000 is a rugged smartphone but with great design

IP68 certified rugged smartphones are serving their purposes in a great way. All users who seek for something durable to accompany them in their difficult daily tasks at work, prefer a device like that for their resistance to water, dust, and shock. Having a difficult job, doesn’t mean that you don’t have taste though. Most rugged devices today, carry great features but greatly lack in design.

Blackview BV4000 that appeared on the official site on the other hand, is a device with a simple design with symmetrical lines on the back and textured material that helps a lot with the grip. The phone is thin compared to other competitive devices and holding it should give a sense of satisfaction and sturdiness. It looks like we have found the most beautiful, IP68 cerified, rugged dual-camera smartphone.

The BV4000 will get a 4.7″HD display covered with Gorilla Glass 3, MT6580A processor clocked at 1.3GHz, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. In addition, a dual camera 2MP/8MP setup will lie on the back. As for its battery, 3680mAh should be enough for full 2-day use. The rest of the specs include dual-SIM/dual-standby support, GPS, and Android 7 OS.

Blackview BV4000 may be released by the end of August, and while we don’t know its price tag for now, we can guess it will be pretty affordable. In the meantime, you can check out the BV8000 Pro that is currently on offer at Aliexpress.

