Cafago Running Elephone P8 Mini Promotion, Price Down to $132.99

Cafago is currently running a promotion for the Elephone P8 Mini which puts the price of the smartphone to only $132.99 when purchased with the coupon code “SJ0033.” The promotion makes an affordable smartphone an even better deal considering what the P8 Mini offers.

The Elephone P8 Mini features an aluminum alloy body, 5-inch full HD 1080p display, a MediaTek MTK6750T 64-bit 1.5GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 2680mAh battery.

It’s also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a dual rear camera system that consists of a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Elephone P8 Mini promotion on Cafago will run until August 30, 2017. Those interested in availing of the promotion can secure their unit here.

