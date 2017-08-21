GearBest OnePlus 5 Promotion With $30 Discount

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

GearBest is currently running a promotion for the OnePlus 5 flagship smartphone, which brings the price of the device down to only $549.99 using the code “ON82CH1”.

The specific model featured in the promotion is the 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 5 which also features 6GB of RAM, a 5.5inch full HD 1080p AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 825 octa-core processor, and a 3300mAh battery.

It’s also equipped with a dual rear camera system which consists of a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor which is then coupled with a dual LED flash, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and a home-button fingerprint sensor.

RELATED: OnePlus Shows Off OnePlus 5 Video Stabilization in New Video

The end date of the promotion isn’t listed so those interested to avail of the promotion should secure their unit soon here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: