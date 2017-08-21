OUKITEL K10000 Max Survives Outdoor Adventure in New Video

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

There’s only a few weeks left until the release of the OUKITEL K10000 Max and in a new video, the company shows off just how resilient the K10000 Max is as they take it on an outdoor adventure.

The video shows the K10000 Max go through a series of rigorous outdoor exposure tests including being put under running water, dropped into a pool of water, let drift in a stream, thrown onto rocks, and being thrown into water from a distance, all of which the device survived.

With it’s the IP68 certification as well as its rugged design, the K10000 Max is definitely a device for outdoor adventures. But apart from its sturdiness, it also features a 5.5-inch full HD 1080 display, a 16-megapixel rear camera, and a humongous 10000mAh battery.

RELATED: Oukitel K10000 MAX Official 3D video released, features COSLIGHT battery

The OUKITEL K10000 Max is set for release sometime in September and interested buyers can already register their purchase at the OUKITEL official website, which will entitle them to a $50 coupon and a chance to purchase the new device at half the price.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: