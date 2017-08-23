GearBest Launches Amazing August Flash Sales

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

GearBest has launched its latest flash sale, which will run from August 21 to 27, 2017. The flash sale, called the Amazing August Flash Sales, puts several product categories on sale with discounts up to 50% off depending on the date and time.

Each product category will be assigned a date and one of two time slots per day, either 09:00 UTC or 14:00 UTC. The participating product categories include Wristbands, Power Banks, Car Electronics, Tripods, Office Supplies, Screen Protectors, TV Brackets, Laptop Accessories, Computer Components, LED Lights, Data Cables, Phone Stands, Camera Lenses, and Wall Art.

We’ve included a screenshot of the schedule of the flash sale below:

(source)

