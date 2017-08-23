Khadas VIM2 Open Source DIY TV Box Flash Sale at GearBest

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Khadas VIM2 TV Box is an open source DIY box akin to Raspberry Pi and GearBest is currently running a flash sale for the device from August 21 to 28.

During the flash sale, the first five units sold of the Khadas VIM2 per day will be priced at only $49.99 while the first 100 units after that will only be priced at $99.99. After that, the price of the device will be placed at only $109.99 during the flash sale. For reference, the original price of the device is $119.99. Additionally, during the flash sale, the first 300 units sold will come with a Khadas Remote Control.

The Khadas VIM2 TV Box is powered by a Amlogic S912 octa-core processor, 3GB of DDR4 RAM, and comes with 64GB of internal storage. It is also equipped with 2×2 MIMO RSDB Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, two USB 2.0 host ports, an HDMI port, an IR receiver, a Gigabit LAN port, a slew of expansion ports and connectors, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

RELATED: GearBest OnePlus 5 Promotion With $30 Discount

As previously mentioned, the flash sale runs from August 21 to 28, 2017, and those who want to secure their units can go to the flash sale page on GearBest here.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: