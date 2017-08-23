LeTV LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Sale on Banggood.com

The LeTV LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite is currently on sale over at Banggood when purchased with the coupon code “8BGESLP32” that brings down its price to $171.99 from $199.99, a $28 discount. The variant of the LeEco Le Pro 3 that’s on sale is the one with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite was originally released last March and features a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor coupled with an Adreno 530 graphics chip, and an impressively large 4070mAh battery.

It’s also equipped with a 16-megapixel rear camera coupled with a dual LED flash, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port with QuickCharge 3.0 support, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity.

As previously mentioned, the coupon code to avail of the discount is “8BGESLP32” although there’s no notice of when the code will expire so those interested in availing of the discount should secure their unit soon from here.

