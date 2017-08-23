Meiigoo S8 to Feature 3D Curved Glass Surface, 8GB of RAM

Meiigoo, a relatively new smartphone manufacturer from China, is set to release a new flagship soon which the company says will feature 3D curved glass surfaces on both its front and back.

Unlike many devices with 2.5D curved glass panels, which combines a flat glass surface with curved corners, the Meiigoo S8 will feature fully curved glass panels.

Additionally, Meiigoo says their S8 flagship will feature high-end specifications including a yet to be announced octa-core processor as well as a whopping 8GB of RAM.

The company didn’t divulge any more information on the S8 but we can probably expect more details on the new device soon.

