OUKITEL Shows Off K3 Features in Hands-on Video

OUKITEL announced its latest smartphone, the K3, just a few weeks ago with a yet to be revealed release date. And today, the company has published a new video showcasing some of the features of the upcoming device.

In the video, we see the new K3 with its glossy body in both Jet Black and Brilliant Blue. We also get to see some of the device’s software features such as its quick settings menu, its array of pre-installed apps, as well as some of its specifications such as its 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The rest of the K3’s features include a home-button fingerprint sensor, 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display, a MediaTek MT5750T 1.5GHz octa-core processor, and a 6000mAh battery.

There’s no release date yet for the OUKITEL K3 but presales for the new device are set to begin sometime during the first week of September.

