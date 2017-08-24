Azdome Is Holding a Dash Cam Sale on AliExpress Next Week

Azdome, China’s largest dash cam manufacturer, is hosting a Brands Shopping Week on AliExpress next week which will put many of its products on sale, with discounts of up to 54%.

Some of the products included in the promotion, which runs from August 28 to September 1, include the Azdome GS65H, which is the first dash cam to feature two lenses, the Azdome DAB211, the company’s 4K dash cam, and the Azdome BC01 body camera.

More information on the sale as well as the products included in the event can be found on the Adzome store on AliExpress. As previously mentioned, the Azdome AliExpress Brands Shopping Week will begin on August 28 and will last until September 1.

