Blackview BV8000 Pro Camera Problems Supposedly Fixed With New Update

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Blackview BV8000 Pro is one of the more impressive rugged smartphones that has been released in the past few months, combining a highly durable design with high-end specs. But many customers have reported that the BV8000 Pro’s main camera has several issues including taking blurry photos as well as being unable to focus properly.

Blackview hasn’t ignored the feedback through and have just released updates for the BV8000 Pro that fix the main camera issues. Two updates have been released, one for each of the known BV8000 Pro main camera problems and users can either download the update via OTA or manually install the update themselves.

BV8000Pro_blackview_20170814 update to fix the camera blur issue.

https://mega.nz/#!IfRUyTYK!79mgMoIrpi5G5wN9r5dR3eP1q857vDuu2LtLqrK5AAY

BV8000Pro_blackview_20170718 update to fix the camera focus issue.

https://mega.nz/#!BHhA0IrA!UCjPq7vLbv8MFJafqXNnDtYpp9dDSUOKxL_hy5Ko8W0

More details：

http://bbs.blackview.hk/viewtopic.php?f=192&t=213272

While the company recommends updating via OTA, it may not be available for all users. For manual updating, users need only transfer the downloaded update file into their device’s storage and go to the Local Updates menu of the device.

RELATED: Blackview BV8000 Pro goes through watermelon and football test and survives once again (video)

The Blackview BV8000 Pro is currently available via AliExpress at a price of $259.99.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: