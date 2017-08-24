Cubot X18 Plus Rumored With 4GB of RAM and 64GB Storage

It’s only been a few days since news of the specifications of Cubot’s upcoming X18 smartphone was released online and now rumors of a higher-end variant called the X18 Plus are beginning to sprout up including some of the possible specifications the new variant could include.

According to the rumors, the Cubot X18 Plus will feature more RAM and storage than its little brother, specifically 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage compared to the 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage of the standard X18.

The X18 Plus could also possibly feature a larger display than the 5.7-inch screen on the standard X18, which could possibly be around 6 inches or more with the same 18:9 aspect ratio.

As the rest of its specifications, it might be safe to assume that the X18 Plus will come with the same processor and cameras as the standard X18.

RELATED: 18:9 Cubot X18 Specs Revealed: MT6737T, Pure Android 7

The pre-sale of the Cubot X18 is expected to begin next week so if the X18 Plus is indeed real, we could be hearing more about it in the next few days.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: