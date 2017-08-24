The Dodocool DC29 Is Your Affordable Wireless AC1200 USB Adapter

Wireless AC, or 802.11ac Wi-Fi, is the fast-spreading next generation wireless standard and is significantly faster than the previous Wireless N standard. Sadly, older devices aren’t able to take advantage of the new standard because of their older wireless cards. But now Dodocool has made available an easy and affordable way for even those with older devices to be able to connect to Wireless AC networks with its DC29 Wireless AC1200 USB Adapter.

The Dodocool DC29 features a simple plug-and-play design and is equipped with a USB 3.0 connector for maximum data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps (ten times faster than USB 2.0 at only 480Mbps). The adapter is also equipped with an indicator light as well as a WPS encryption button for quick access to secured networks that support it.

The DC29 supports dual band connectivity and up to AC1200 wireless speeds, which breaks down to a maximum bandwidth of 300Mbps at the 2.4GHz band and 867Mbps at the 5GHz band. This makes not only able to connect to high-speed Wireless AC networks, but it also makes it backwards compatible with older wireless networks for maximum usability.

The Dodocool DC29 is available via Amazon for a price of $14.99 in the US. More information on where else the product is available as well as its pricing at different regions is available on the official website.

