MGCOOL Shows Off Explorer 2C Action Camera Footage in New Videos

The MGCOOL Explorer 2C is the company’s latest action camera which is currently already available for pre-order. And to show off the performance of their new camera, MGCOOL released two new videos that feature real footage taken by the Explorer 2C.

Both videos show off underwater footage taken with the Explorer 2C to showcase the camera’s ability to take clear video even when submerged in water.

The MGCOOL Explorer 2C features a Sony IMX078 sensor coupled with a 7-glass, 170-degree wide-angle lens. It also features a 2-inch touch display and is powered by a Novatek NT96660 processor as well as a 1050mAh battery which gives it a total battery life of up to 60 minutes of continual 4K resolution recording.

The Explorer 2C is capable of capturing 4K and 2K videos at 24fps and 30fps, respectively, and is also capable of taking 20-megapixel still images.

As previously mentioned, the MGCOOL Explorer 2C is available for pre-order through online retailers such as GearBest and Banggood for only $99.99.

