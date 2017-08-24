Ulefone Armor 2 Survives Temperature Endurance Test

The Ulefone Armor 2 is one of the company’s latest rugged design smartphones, meant to be able to take a beating as well as survive the elements. And in a new video, the company shows off just how durable the Armor 2 is by putting it through an extreme temperature tests.

The video starts off with the Armor 2 already frozen and encased in ice, which puts its temperature way below the freezing point, the block of ice is then thawed and the residual water is heated for several minutes. The phone is then removed and shown to still be working.

Aside from its rigged and durable build, the Armor 2 also features a Helio P25 octa-core chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a 5-inch full HD 1080p display, a home-button fingerprint scanner, a 16-megapixel rear camera, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 4700mAh battery.

The Ulefone Armor 2 is currently available on sale through both GearBest and Banggood for a discounted price of $259.99, which is a $40 discount from its original price of $299.99. The sale will only last until August 28 though so those interested in picking up a unit should purchase theirs soon.

