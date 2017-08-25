Extend Your Wi-Fi With the Dodocool DC39 Wireless Range Extender

Sometimes the coverage of our home router just isn’t enough to bring a strong and consistent wireless signal throughout homes. Which makes devices like Dodocool’s DC39 wall-mounted wireless range extender incredibly useful.

The Dodocool DC39 wall-mounted wireless range extender allows users to extend the range of their Wi-Fi to reach even the farthest parts of their homes. Available in both US and EU plug styles, the DC39 can be used in two different ways. One is to connect it via Ethernet LAN cable to the router and position the DC39 somewhere closer to other devices. The other, cleaner way of using it is to just plug it in somewhere between the router and your devices then have it connect to both the router and devices wirelessly. Additionally, it can also be connected to a device via Ethernet LAN cable.

RELATED: The Dodocool DC29 Is Your Affordable Wireless AC1200 USB Adapter

The DC39 is equipped with a power button for power-saving as well as a combination WPS and Reset button for easy security access to wireless networks that support it as well as refreshing the device’s settings, respectively. The DC39 supports wireless speeds of up to 300Mbps via Wireless N (802.11n) and can work up to a distance of 100 meters.

The Dodocool DC39 is currently available via Amazon for $10.99. More information on which territories it is available as well as how much it costs in those territories can be found on the official website.

