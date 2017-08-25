GearBest Holding Flashlight & LED Lighting Sale

GearBest is currently holding a flashlight and LED lighting sale, which puts quite a number of items on promotion with discounts for up to 50% off as well as buy 1 get 1 free deals and a range of coupons for other items.

Some of the items that are part of the promotion include the Zanflare VCT SLB 056 LED Motion Sensor Yard Light, which will be priced at $22.99 for the duration of the sale while the first one units sold every day starting at 14:00 (GMT+8) will be priced even lower at $19.99.

A range of LED lighting devices, such as lamps and ceiling or wall lights, as well as both regular and LED flashlights are also on sale.

The buy 1 get 1 free promotions will give buyers a chance to get an additional item included with their purchase. An example is getting a battery and battery charger for free when buyers purchase a specific flashlight or a rechargeable LED keychain light for free along with their LED flaghlight.

The GearBest flashlight and LED lighting sale will run from August 21 to 28 and all the deals can be seen here.

