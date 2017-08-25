OUKITEL K10000 MAX Battery Performance Shown Off in New Video

The OUKITEL K10000 MAX is the latest battery-centric smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer and one of its biggest power-centric features is its quick charging capability. And in a new video, the company shows off just how good the K10000 Max’s quick charging is.

The video shows the K10000 MAX with only 1% battery left, it is then charged using device’s included 9V/2A quick charger. The device is charged for five minutes, which brought its battery life up to 5%, then is used to make a call to show that it can last more than two hours with just a five-minute charge and 5% battery life.

According to OUKITEL, the K10000 MAX is able to do this because of its high-density battery as well as its pump-express flash charging IC. Additionally, the K10000 MAX is equipped with the new USB Type-C port.

The OUKITEL K10000 MAX is scheduled to begin pre-sale sometime in early September with several online stores already listing the new device. OUKITEL also plans to offer a pre-sale discount as well as a chance for buyers to get the new device at half price.

