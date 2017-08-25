UMIDIGI Shows Off S2 Gaming Performance in New Video

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro are the latest flagship smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer, equipped with impressive specifications such as 4GB and 6GB of RAM, respectively. In a new video, the company shows off the gaming performance of the UMIDIGI S2 running Chinese MOBA game Glory of the King.

The video shows the S2 being able to handle running Glory of the King rather well with its 4GB of RAM and 5.99-inch, 18:9 aspect ratio display. This also implies that the S2 Pro, which is fitted with more RAM at 6GB, will be able to handle the game even better.

Aside from its large amount of memory, the UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro also feature a Helio P25 2.6GHz processor, a large 5100mAh battery, and 64GB of internal storage. The two devices are also equipped with a dual rear camera systems, USB Type-C ports, and full metal unibodies.

The UMIDIGI S2 and S2 Pro, as well as their limited Mercury Silver Edition, are currently already listed on the UMIDIGI website, where people can register to purchase the new device. The S2 and S2 Pro are set for release sometime in October at a yet to be announced price.

