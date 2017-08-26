Chuwi LapBook Air to Feature 8GB of RAM, 128GB of Storage

Chuwi announced its latest laptop the Chuwi LapBook Air just a few weeks ago, revealing that the new device would measure only 6mm at its thinnest point and weigh only 1.3 kilograms. The company also announced that it would feature a 14.1-inch full HD 1080p ISP display.

Today, the company has once again revealed some new information on their new laptop, announcing that the LapBook Air will come with 8GB of RAM as well as 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, the LapBook Air will also come with an M.2 SSD expansion slot to allow for even more storage.

RELATED: Chuwi LapBook Air – Thin Thickness, Light Weight, but detailed Display

Chuwi didn’t announce exactly when the LapBook Air will come out or how much it would cost but we should expect further announcements about the new laptop in the coming weeks.