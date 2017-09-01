Dodocool Bluetooth Earphones Now Available on Amazon

Dodocool’s latest Bluetooh earphones are now currently available through Amazon for the pretty decent price of $32.99.

The new earphones feature a two-piece cordless design that can connect to Bluetooth-enabled smartphones, tablets, and other computers up to 33 feet away. The ergonomic design features ear hooks that lets the earphones be better secured on one’s ears. They are also IPX Level 5 splash-proof which makes them ideal for sports.

The earphones are powered by a CSRA64210 chip as well as CVC 6.0 noise cancellation technology. It is also equipped with a built-in microphone, allowing users to make and receive calls. Lastly, the Dodocool earphones are rated for up to six hours of playtime and feature an auto-sleep mode than switches the earphones off when they aren’t used for five minutes.

As previously mentioned, the new Dodocool Bluetooth earphones are currently available via Amazon for a price of $32.99.