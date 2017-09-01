DOOGEE BL5000 Now Available for Presale on Banggood

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The DOOGEE BL5000 is currently already available for pre-sale over at Banggood and the store is holding a pre-sale promotion which offers the new device at a slight discount.

Those who pre-purchase the DOOGEE BL5000 over at Banggood from now until September 4 will be able to buy the new device for only $139.99, which is a $20 discount from its original price of $159.99.

As a review, the BL5000 features a large 5050mAh battery, a 5.5-inch full HD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, a dual rear camera system which consists of two 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

For its specs and its price, the BL5000 seems to be a good deal from DOOGEE for a mid-range smartphone with some high-end features. Those interested in availing of the pre-sale offer should secure their unit soon as stocks are limited.