Maze Comet Leather and Metal Design Teased in New Video

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Comet is the latest flagship smartphone from Chinese manufacturer Maze and a new video showcases the design of the new device, which features a combination of leather and metal.

Apart from its design, which will feature a leather back cover and zinc-alloy frame, the Maze Comet is also said to feature a 5.7-inch Incell display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, an unspecified octa-core processor from MediaTek, a 4000mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port.

We also know that the Maze Comet will feature a single lens rear camera coupled with a dual LED flash, an unknown front-facing camera, a physical home button, which we assume is also a fingerprint sensor, and a n almost bezel-less curved display.

RELATED: Maze Alpha 6GB version will be available for sale on August 28th

There’s no word yet on when the Maze Comet will be released or how much it will cost but with the company already teasing its features, It shouldn’t be long until we find out more about the new device.