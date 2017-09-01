OUKITEL K10000 MAX Battery Consumption Tested in New Video

The pre-sale of the OUKITEL K10000 MAX is only a few weeks away and the company has released a new video that shows off the device’s battery performance.

In the video, the K10000 MAX is set to play the movie Guardians of the Galaxy with the screen brightness and volume set to maximum. The video then reveals that even after 30 minutes of playing, the K10000 MAX is still at 100% battery life and by the end of the movie only 7% of the battery has been consumed.

According to OUKITEL, the K10000 MAX is able to conserve more power for the first 5-10% of the device’s battery life and battery usage will start transitioning to normal consumption after that. Alongside the device’s 10000mAh battery, it is able to support up to 20 hours of continuous full HD video playback even with its large 5.5-inch 1080p display.

The battery performance of the K10000 MAX is pretty impressive and with its outdoor tri-proof protection, the phone looks to be a great outdoor device.

As previously mentioned, the pre-sale of the K10000 MAX begins sometime in the middle of September at a yet to be disclosed price. More information on the K10000 MAX can be found on its official website.