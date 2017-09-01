Xiaomi Houlding Coupon Sale on Banggood

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi is currently putting a few of its products on sale over at Banggood with discounts of up to 42% off when using a coupon.

The items that are part of the sale include the Xiaomi Miband 2 smartband, the Xiaomi Hybrid Pro earphones, the Xiaomi aluminum alloy portable mini Bluetooth speaker, the Xiaomi hands-free round wireless Bluetooth speaker 2, and the Xiaomi USB Type-C hybrid driver earphones.

We’ve listed the included items along with their coupon codes and links below:

Original Xiaomi Miband 2 OLED Display Heart Rate Monitor Bluetooth Smart Wristband Bracelet

25% OFF Coupon Code: 25xmb2d

Link: https://www.banggood.com/Original-Xiaomi-Miband-2-Heart-Rate-Monitor-Bluetooth-Smart-Bracelet-p-1057324.html?utm_source=bbs&utm_medium=gc&utm_campaign=25xmb2d&utm_content=hehuishan

Original Xiaomi Hybrid Pro Three Drivers Graphene Earphone Headphone With Mic For iPhone Android

23% OFF Coupon Code: 10e70b

Link: https://www.banggood.com/Original-Xiaomi-Hybrid-Pro-Three-Drivers-Graphene-Earphone-Headphone-With-Mic-For-iPhone-Android-p-1103184.html?utm_source=bbs&utm_medium=gc&utm_campaign=10e70b&utm_content=hehuishan

Original Xiaomi Aluminium Alloy Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker For Cellphone Tablet

32% OFF Copuon Code: 0f9608

Link: https://www.banggood.com/Original-Xiaomi-Aluminium-Alloy-Portable-Mini-Bluetooth-Speaker-For-Cellphone-Tablet-p-1038512.html?utm_source=bbs&utm_medium=gc&utm_campaign=0f9608&utm_content=hehuishan

Original Xiaomi Active Noise Canceling USB Type-C Hybrid Driver Earphone Headphone With Mic

42% OFF Coupon Code: dee260

Link: https://www.banggood.com/Original-Xiaomi-Active-Noise-Canceling-USB-Type-C-Hybrid-Driver-Earphone-Headphone-With-Mic-p-1154019.html?utm_source=bbs&utm_medium=gc&utm_campaign=dee260&utm_content=hehuishan

Original Xiaomi Hands-free Round Wireless Bluetooth V4.1 Speaker 2 With Mic 1200mAh

35% OFF Coupon Code: 1ae248

Link: https://www.banggood.com/Original-Xiaomi-Hands-free-Round-Wireless-Bluetooth-V4_1-Speaker-2-With-Mic-1200mAh-p-1044853.html?utm_source=bbs&utm_medium=gc&utm_campaign=1ae248&utm_content=hehuishan

The company did not announce when the coupons would expire so those interesting in grabbing any of the mentioned products should order theirs soon.