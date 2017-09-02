Cubot to Attend Asia World Expo, Will Showcase New Devices

Cubot is set to release quite a number of products during the second half of the year and the company has just announced that it will be attending the Asia World Expo in Hong Kong in October to showcase some of its upcoming devices.

According to Cubot, it plans to feature its new Cubot Note Plus with its 16-megapixel front and rear cameras, the Cubot H3 with its 6000mAh battery, and the rugged Cubot King Kong with its IP68 certification. The company also plans to show off its new Cubot F1 smartwatch and smart Bluetooth headset.

Lastly, Cubot plans to showcase its upcoming flagship smartphones, the Cubot X18 and X18 Plus, both of which will feature 18:9 aspect ratio displays. Additionally, the Cubot X18 Plus is said to be equipped with four cameras as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The Asia World Expo happens on October 18 to October 21 in Hong Kong.