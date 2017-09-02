Get Xiaomi Smartphones at a Discount on GearBest This Week

A few of Xiaomi’s smartphones are on sale on GearBest this week when purchased with a coupon code. The discounts go up as high as $20 depending on the device.

The smartphones involved in the promotion include the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, the Xiaomi Mi 6, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X in both black and gold, the 3GB/32GB Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, and the 4GB/64GB Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Additionally, the OnePlus 5 is also included in the promotion.

We’ve listed down the participating devices and their corresponding coupon codes to get the discount below:

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 – MAX2HD

Xiaomi Mi 6 – MISCB

Xiaomi Redmi 4X (Gold) – X4XSK

Xiaomi Redmi 4 X (Black) – HERN4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (3GB/32GB) – RnoteGB

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4GB/64GB) – GPNTE

OnePlus 5 (64GB/Black) – HSONP

RELATED: IDC Research: Xiaomi, Apple Lead the Global Wearables Market in Q2 2017

The coupon codes will only be usable for a week and as always stocks for the devices will be limited so those interested in purchasing a unit should secure theirs soon.