Haier Wireless Speaker and Charging Dock on Sale at Newegg

Haier is one of the better known electronic and home appliance manufacturers from China and the company’s powerful home Bluetooth speaker and wireless charging dock is now on sale for 53% off over at Newegg when purchased with a coupon code.

The Haier Bluetooth speaker and wireless charging dock features a large wireless charging pad that can charge Qi-enabled devices without the need for cables. It also features a fiv- speaker design composed of four Hi-Fi speakers and a single 5-watt subwoofer that’s laid out in a circle for 360-degree surround sound output.

Smartphones can be paired with the speaker via Bluetooth in only three second via NFC and can be controlled from up to 10 meters away. It can also be controlled via the touch keys on the device’s circumference.

Those interested in purchasing the Bluetooth speaker and wireless charger from Newegg can use the coupon code “MKTCJ6NY1D27” to bring its price down to only $46.99 from its original price of $99.99. There’s no indication though for how long the coupon code will be valid so those interested in securing a unit should purchase theirs soon.