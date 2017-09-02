MGCOOL Releases Explorer Pro 2 Action Camera

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

MGCOOL has released its latest action camera, the Explorer Pro 2, and is now available through several online retailers including Amazon, GearBest, and Banggood.

The Explorer Pro 2 features a large 2-inch touch display, which makes using the camera easier and more efficient, as well as a 6-element Sharkeye wide-angle HD lens, something that isn’t available in any other competing action cameras. Behind the lens is a Sony IMX179 back-side illuminated (BSI) sensor that’s complemented with 170-degree ultra-wide-angle technology.

The camera is capable of shooting 4K video as well as high resolution images up to 12-megapixels. It’s also capable of shooting both time-lapse and slow-motion video as well. It also comes with a Car Recorder mode for shooting road side visuals as well as a Home Burglar function.

The Explorer Pro 2 is equipped with a 1050mAh battery which allows it to shoot up to 100 minutes of 4K video at 25 fps. It also ships with a waterproof case, capable of resisting water up to 30 meters.

RELATED: MGCOOL Explorer Pro 2″ action camera exclusive images

As previously mentioned, the MGCOOL Explorer Pro 2 is available via Amazon, GearBest, and Banggood for a price of $109.99, although it is currently available at a discount from some retailers.