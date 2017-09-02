Xiaomi Air 13 Notebook on Sale at GearBest

GearBest is running a promotion for the Xiaomi Air 13 laptop, that brings the price of the device down to only $659.99 when purchased with a coupon code.

As a review, the Xiaomi Air 13 notebook features a 13.3-inch full HD 1080p IPS display, an Intel Core i5-6200u dual-core processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 5400mAh 40Wh battery giving it a battery life of up to 9.5 hours.

The Air 13 also features USB Type-C ports, USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, 802.11ac Wi-FI connectivity, Bluetooth support, and a single 1-megapixel web camera. It also comes with a full installation of Windows 10.

Those interested in purchasing the Air 13 during the promotion can use the coupon code “XMA13TR” to get the discount and bring the price of the laptop down to only $659.99 from its usual price of $789.99. You can secure your unit here.