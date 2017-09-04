Banggood 11th Anniversary 72-hour Blitz Sale Starting on September 7

Banggood is celebrating its 11th anniversary and to celebrate the occasion the online store is running a 72-hour Blitz Sale.

During the first day of the Blitz Sale, there will be deals for up to 50% while on the second day the discounts will start breaching the 50% off mark.

The second as well as the third day of the Blitz Sale will also feature incredible snap-up deals with items being priced at only $99 and $11 during the second day and some items priced as low as $9.9, $1.1, $0.99, and $0.11.

Additionally, the store will have limited $11 off coupons available on a first-come, first-served basis as well as a promo-wide 11% off coupon for orders over $50.

The items included in the deal include smartphones, drones, home appliances, tablets, gadget accessories, outdoor gadgets, IP cameras, LED lights, and more.