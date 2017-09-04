Expand Your Laptop Ports With the Dodocool 4-Port USB 3.0 Type-C Adapter Hub

One of the few issues with the new MacBook, ChromeBook Pixel, and similar laptops is the singular USB Type-C port that significantly limits the number of devices or accessories the user can connect to the laptop. And Dodocool has partially remedied this issue with their new 4-Port USB 3.0 Type-C adapter hub.

The new adapter hub attaches to the USB Type-C port of the laptop and expands it to four USB 3.0 Type-A ports. It’s also equipped with a pass-through USB Type-C port so users can still charge their laptops while the adapter hub is connected. It must be noted though that the USB Type-C port on the adapter hub only supports charging and not data transfer.

RELATED: Dodocool Releases Air Humidifer, Now Available on Amazon

The Dodocool 4-Port USB 3.0 Type-C Adapter Hub is priced at only $19.99 and is available through Amazon in several color options including pink, gold, and grey.