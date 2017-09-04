Koogeek Smart Plug with Siri and Alexa support will make Smart House setup a breeze

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Koogeek is a part of Dodocool, the company that manufactures various gadgets and accessories as well as products for an easy Smart House setup. The Koogeek Smart Plug is one such product that, apart from the excellent build quality that Dodocool has gotten us used to, is full of features as well.

Its strongest and killer feature is the support for both Apple HomeKit (Siri) and Amazon Alexa, two of the most popular virtual assistants right now. How is this useful? Just pair the Smart Plug with wither one of them and you are all set to control the device via voice commands to Siri of Alexa. Also, there is the free Koogeek Home app that is easy to use and control the plug (or plugs).

What’s more, if you use an iPhone or iPad, you can check whether the AC outlet is in use and monitor electric power consumption of the connected device. Also, you can create custom scenes on your iOS device and control multiple HomeKit-enabled devices simultaneously with a single Siri voice command or just a tap. Since the Apple HomeKit provides for more functionality, you can set up all your iOS devices like Apple TV (with tvOS 10.1 or later), iPad (with iOS 10.1 or later) or iPhone as a home hub to grant access and automate your accessories.

As far as security is concerned, Apple HomeKit technology provides advanced security with end-to-end encryption and authentication between a HomeKit-enabled accessory and your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, so you don’t have to worry whether or not the neighbor from next door will control your appliances.

You can check all the details about Koogeek Smart Plug on the official product page here as well as find the links to Amazon where you can buy it.