Meiigoo S8 And Samsung S8+ Back Covers Comparison (video)

Meiigoo S8 is about to be released during September so the company is stepping on the gas with the PR surrounding it. Today we have a video trying to compare the back cover of this phone with the Samsung S8+.

Well, the two devices do look a bit similar from the back, but Meiigoo still claims that their design and texture is unique and superior. As mentioned previously, the Meiigoo S8 features a 3D curved glass both on the front and back which is achieved by the advanced heat-bending process. The curved edges add enhanced beauty and grip feel to the Meiigoo S8.

As you can see in the video, the Meiigoo S8 comes with a dual camera setup on the back with a LED flash lying right beside the cameras. According to Meiigoo, the dual camera combo consists of a Sony 13MP main sensor and a 5MP sub shooter. The two cameras work together to add shallow bokeh effect to photos. Below the cameras, there’s a fingerprint reader.

Aside from that, we also know that the Meiigoo S8 will feature the trendy full display design with the aspect ratio of 18:9. Also, the company promises some high-end hardware for the S8. As for the exact specs, we still have to wait a bit more for more details. Meanwhile, you can visit the Meiigoo official website for the most up-to-date news.