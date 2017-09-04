The Ulefone MIX Will Be Launched Later This Month

Ulefone is set to launch its latest bezel-less display smartphone, the Ulefone MIX, later this month. The new device features a tri-bezel-less design similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix where the display covers most of the front panel apart from one side.

While the ear piece is still found on the top of the front panel, the front-facing camera as well as the light sensor have been moved to the bottom-right of the front panel where a home button fingerprint sensor is also found.

Apart from its tri-bezel-less display, the Ulefone MIX is also expected to feature a high-end octa-core processor, probably from MediaTek, as well as a pretty large storage capacity.

Those who want to follow the latest updates on the Ulefone MIX can check out the official website here.