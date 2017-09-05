Blackview S8: An all-screen smartphone a little bit different than others (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

After the trend that started when last year Xiaomi released its Mi Mix all-screen smartphone, there is no doubt that it will definitely be the main theme of the mobile market in the second half of this year as most of the manufacturers join the full-screen war one after another. Even Apple is going to next week with the announcement of its anniversary iPhone model.

For that reason, Blackview made full preparations well in advance. Today, they announced the world’s first bezel-less phone with 4 cameras, Blackview S8, which the company says will be used in Blackview’s next flagship smartphone.

According to information, the front and rear camera both got a dual camera setup. It features a bezel-less 5.7″ HD+ display with the new and unusual (until it becomes a standard) aspect ratio of 18:9 and a 720×1440 pixels resolution in a slim and compact body.

We don’t have the full specs list at the moment, but the company claims that it will be a beautiful bezel-less smartphone with great features and a low price. What do you think about the Blackview S8? Could it make a difference among the all-screen devices that are flooding the market? More information about it can be found here.