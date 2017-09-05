CHUWI launches LapBook Air at IFA, along with SurBook, Hi9 and HiBox King
The main event for consumer electronics in Europe, IFA in Berlin marks the debut of many of the hottest gadgets and devices of the holiday shopping period. CHUWI, one of the biggest China-based hybrid tablets and laptops manufacturer who partners with Intel and Microsoft is there, showing off their upcoming LapBook Air, the successful fund-raising SurBook with over $940,000 on Indiegogo, the small size tablet Hi9 and upgraded version of HiBox– the HiBox King.
Chuwi LapBook Air Specs
- 14.1″ FHD IPS screen
- Intel Apollo Lake N3450 CPU
- 8GB RAM/128 GB SSD storage, M.2 SD expansion support
- 1.3 kgs, 6mm at the thinnest measure
- Windows 10 OS, backlit keyboard
*The presale starts at the end of September
Chuwi SurBook Specs
- 12.3 inch 2K screen , 3:2 aspect ratio
- Intel Apollo Lake N3450 CPU, Intel 9th HD graphics
- 6GB RAM/128 GB storage, TF expansion support
- 1*USB Type-C, 2*USB 3.0 Type-A
- 125 degrees adjustable kickstand , keyboard with back light
Chuwi Hi9 Specs
- 8.4″ 2K FHD screen
- 4 GB/64 GB
- MTK8176 CPU
- Android 7.0
- Resolution: WQXGA (2560 x 1600 pixels), 359ppi
- Brightness: 400 nits (typical)
Chuwi HiBox King Specs
- Intel Apollo Lake N3450
- 4GB RAM/64GB storsge
- Dual Band : 2.4Ghz/5GHz
- Connectivity : USB3.0*2 + USB2.0*2
- Support 4K Output
In addition, CHUWI announced that they will continue to deliver many more high quality products while keeping them at affordable prices and more importantly, they are ready to grow their sales volume in more countries. We will wait and see whether they participate on CES and MWC. Learn more about the company on the official site.