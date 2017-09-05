HomTom S8 bezel-less 5.7″ smartphone starts presale with $30 off on Aliexpress

Homtom S8, the company’s bezel-less new smartphone that was launched last month on preorder, will be discounted over at Aliexpress from September 5th until September 12th. If you want to get it at the $30 off discounted price, you can jump straight to the link at the end of the article. According to the company, it’s the lowest price out there at the moment.

As you can see, the HomTom S8 has got many similarities with Samsung’s Galaxy S8 design and that’s a good thing. It has an 18:9 display aspect ratio, though it comes with a slightly smaller panel than the Galaxy S8. It features a 5.7″ HD+ (1440 x 720) display, along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage (up to 128GB more via a microSD card). The device sports the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core SoC with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed.

The company has equipped the S8 with a dual camera setup on the back, as it sports a 16MP/5MP camera combo. Also, a 13MP sensor is found on the front panel for perfect selfies. Thankfully, there is a pretty big battery (3,400mAh) with fast charging support that can give almost 2 days of usage.What’s more, 4G LTE connectivity is also included (naturally) as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack that many companies remove from their devices. To get HomTom S8 $30 off its official price, follow the link below.