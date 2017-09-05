UMIDIGI S2 | S2 Pro with 6″ launched in IFA 2017

IFA 2017 is a perfect place to launch and show off a new model and latest technology. Samsung and LG have already launched their 18:9 aspect ratio full-screen smartphones V30 and Galaxy S8. Also, Apple will announce its new iPhone with a similar display next week. So, what better place for UMIDIGI to reveal its 6″ full vision display with only 5.5″ size smartphones, the S2 and S2 Pro that also has an 18:9 aspect ratio, 5100mAh monster big battery, full metal design and dual SONY rear camera.

UMIDIGI S2 price starts from $229.99, Releasing on September 18 for $50 discount

As for UMIDIGI S2, S2 Pro release date, S2 will go on sale on the exclusive partner Gearbest on September 18th, with global rollout expected in the coming weeks. S2 Pro will come in October. As for their price, UMIDIGI S2 is listed for $229.99 and UMIDIGI S2 Pro is listed for $299.99, almost a quarter the price of LG V30, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 as well as iPhone 8. Meanwhile, you can subscribe for the S2 and take a $50 discount for pre-ordering on September 18th. Get it here.

UMIDIGI S2/S2 Pro Specifications

Screen : 6.0 ” HD+ SHARP TDDI In-cell with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 4 glass

CPU : MediaTek Helio P20 at 2.3GHz / Helio P25 at 2.6GHz

GPU : Mali-T880 MP2 900MHz

RAM : 4/6 GB

Internal memory : 64 GB expandable (with microSD up to 256 GB)

Rear camera : 13 + 5 MP SONY IMX 258

Front camera : 5 MP

Connectivity : Dual SIM (nanoSIM + nanoSIM / microSD), 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b / g / n,

Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, USB Type-C, Type- Jack, OTG

Battery : 5100 mAh

Quick Charge: PE+ 2.0

Dimensions : 158.1 x 74.6 x 8.8mm

Weight : 186 g

Other : FM radio, gravity sensors, proximity, brightness, fingerprint reader, notification LEDs

Colors : Black, Red

Learn more about S2 and S2 Pro on the official site.