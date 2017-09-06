CHUWI celebrates with Banggood to hold a 72-hour Flash Sale event

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Banggood is celebrating its 11th Anniversary with its customers, and of course, CHUWI, the hybrid tablets and laptops manufacturer is joining the 72-hour flash sale party to give back to their consumers with a big event. As always, the company includes all of its models on the sale event, but there are some highlights worth mentioning. The latest and best devices of Chuwi to date, SurBook and LapBook 12.3 are standing out:

Chuwi SurBook first 100 customers can get it at $369

12.3 inch 2K screen

6GB+64GB/128GB option

Apollo Lake N3450 processor

Kickstand with 125 degrees adjustable angles

Chuwi LapBook 12.3 is available at $299

12.3 inch 2K screen

6GB+64GB

Apollo Lake N3450 processor

Of course there are other models with big discounts too like Hi13 at $293, Hi12 at $209, and LapBook 14.1 at $238. Also, we shouldn’t leave out the accessories like Hi-Dock at $16, the 4 ports USB charging dock with QC3.0 support, the dual USB fast charger or the smart car charger at $6 and so on.

Note that the flash sale is valid only for 72 hours and it starts on September 7th, GMT+8.