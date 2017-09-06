Cubot is planning to look for 20 reviewers for Cubot X18

Cubot X18 presale has already started with the first batch of devices set to be dispatched next week if all goes well. In order to strengthen the image of the device, Cubot is seeking 20 reviewers to review the new 18:9 all-screen device. Of course, there are some requirements:

1. Have your own tech website or the editor to post on some tech website

2. With your own youtube channel with some fans

3. With SNS platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram with hundreds of fans

If you are interested, you can contact the company in the emails available below.

Russian regions: cubot1037@cubot.net

German /Spain/Italy: wangchengchen@cubot.net

English regions and others : tracy@cubot.net

Cubot X18 is equipped with pure Android 7 without pre installed bloatware, the chipset is MT 6737T that is enough for intensive graphic games and other complicated operations. Also, a 3200mAh removable battery and non-interpolated 13MP/8 MP is necessary for longer standby time and sharp photos. There is a 0.6mha flash for the front and 1A led flash for the rear cameras. Lastly, there are 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB more via microSD card.