The Dodocool DA143 Wireless Earphones Provides Worry-Free Listening While You Work Out

Dodocool has released quite a number of wireless earphones and one of their latest is the DA143 Wireless Stereo Sports In-Ear Headphone which lets you wirelessly listen to your music while you work out without worrying that they’ll fall off.

The DA143 in-ear earphones feature ear hooks that let you secure the ear pieces to your ears, leaving you free to work out or participate in sports without worry. The DA143 also comes with three different ear buds so users can pick the one that fits into their ears securely and comfortably.

The Dodocool DA143 supports aptX wireless transmission as well as CVC 6.0 noise cancellation technology for better listening quality as well as clear phone calls with the device’s built-in microphone. The earphones are also IPX Level 5 rated so users won’t have to worry about damaging from sweat.

The DA143 comes with in-line controls that lets users adjust the volume, media playback, and accept calls. It also comes with built-in batteries that can last up to 17 hours of playtime with a full charge and will automatically switch off after five minutes of no use to save battery.

The Dodocool DA143 is currently available on Amazon for $21.99. Interested buyers can check the official website to find out which territories the DA143 is available.