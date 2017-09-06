Dodocool DC38 Mini Wireless Range Extender offer on EU Amazon stores

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Since internet connected devices have become part of our everyday life and houses are becoming smarter and smarter, having a reliable wireless network in the house is becoming harder and harder. As internet providers usually offer lousy modem routers for free with a short WiFi range, most people rely on 3rd party solutions to expand their networks. This is what the Dodocool DC38 Mini Wireless Range Extender offers and at a great price as well.

It delivers wireless speeds of up to 300Mbps and creates a highly efficient private wireless network throughout the home. Plug it directly into an electrical outlet and choose among the wireless router mode, signal repeater/range extender mode or access point (AP) mode using the mode switch. It is an ideal solution to extend Wi-Fi coverage, improve wireless signal strength and keep mobile devices, media players, and computers connected to Wi-Fi in every corner of your home.

The Wireless Extender is currently on offer on European Amazon stores. To learn more details about the device, visit the official product page. There, you will also find all the Amazon store links.